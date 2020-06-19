Passengers are now required to wear face coverings on all Tucson transit vehicles

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Saturday, all passengers will be required to use a face covering or mask to ride Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.

By Proclamation of Mayor Regina Romero, all passengers will be required to use face coverings such as cloths, bandanas and scarves, or mask on all transit vehicles and at transit centers. Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van and Sun Shuttle have the right to refuse a ride to passengers not wearing a mask.

Children 2 years old and younger, and persons with medical conditions that prohibit them from wearing face-coverings are exempt.



“With the economy re-opening and ridership slowly increasing, it’s important for riders to use a face covering to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” said Steve Spade, Sun Tran General Manager in a press release Friday. “We ask all riders to do your part to make transit safe for everyone."

Sun Tran has a limited supply of masks at the Ronstadt and Laos Transit Centers. Customer Service Representatives are available in the information booths on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and riders can get a mask from a representative while supplies last.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) website provides information on how to make your own face coverings.