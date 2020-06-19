Getting Answers: Wearing a face mask

TUCSON- The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to require people to wear a face mask in public, which left some viewers to ask questions about wearing a mask.

One viewer asked: "Is it true wearing face masks are dangerous in that we are breathing in our own carbon dioxide?"

Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said that currently there is no medical literature that supports there is built up carbon dioxide by using the kind of masks they are recommending, which are non-medical cloth masks.

"I think the concern comes from because of a worry about exercise and even in intense exercise it appears that while there may be a minimal amount of CO2, it is no where near anything that is going to cause you to have trouble," said Dr. Cullen.

Dr. Cullen said that these types of masks are porous and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have not indicated any concerns.

However, the CDC recommends children under the age of two or people who may have a medical condition where wearing a mask would result in them not being able to breath should not wear a mask.

"Remember, I wear a mask to protect you, you wear a mask to protect me," she said.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.