COVID-19 numbers spike in Pima County

TUCSON - During the quarantine, the community was asked to stay home and only go out if necessary. Experts said less people in the community meant less physical interaction, which equals low COVID-19 numbers.

Now, more people are out and it shows.

"So 14 days afterward, people mingle and the infection spreads. Then seven days after, those 14 days, that is when the symptoms start," said Tucson Medical Center Doctor Matt Heinz. "Then you realize, I need help and they start showing up at the hospitals."

But now, the numbers are off the charts. Three hundred and thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pima County, bringing the total number of cases to 5,019. Five new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total to 240 in Pima County.

But that does not mean those five people died just the day before.

"You know, you can always say within seven days, a death is reported. But that turns out not to be the case," said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "Sometimes it is 30 days until the deaths come in."

Heinz said the number of COVID-19 cases jumped after Tucson reopened.

"If we keep going like we are, like the past couple of days or weeks, we are going to have a lot more trouble making critical beds, step down beds to folks who need it," he said. "There are still people having heart attacks. There are still people having strokes which are all mainly in the ICU."

So what can you do? It is common sense and you have heard it a million times. But health officials said it works.

"The use of masks. We will see that number down because right now, there is not magic," Cullen said. "The toolbox is very limited in what we can do. So we need to ask everyone to use the few tools we do have."