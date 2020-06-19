Arizona mourns Navajo police officer after passing away from COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona is mourning the death of a Navajo Police Department officer after he lost the battle against COVID-19 Friday morning.

In a release shared Friday morning, NPD shared that Michael Lee, a 29-year police veteran with the Chinle Police District, had passed away earlier that morning while he was recovering from the COVID-19 virus.

Officials say Lee was the first officer to die in the line of duty in connection to COVID-19 at the Navajo Police Department.

“It is with great sorrow that the Navajo Police Department announces the passing of Officer Michael Lee. We are devastated and heartbroken.” Chief Phillip Francisco said. “Officer Lee was a husband, a father, a son and a protector of his community. We ask the public to join us in remembering his commitment and contribution to his community and to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers today.”

A procession was held for the officer who began his career as a police recruit with the Navajo Police Academy in Toyei, Ariz. in 1990. The procession included a police caravan from Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona to Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, New Mexico.​

Update @2:08 (AZ-MST). Officer Lee's procession has started. The escort has left Banner Medical in Phoenix, Arizona and... Posted by Navajo Police Department on Friday, June 19, 2020

To further honor Lee, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Saturday.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Officer Michael Lee and our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow officers,” said Governor Ducey. “Officer Lee was a dedicated member of the Navajo Police Department for 29 years. Arizona is grateful to all our frontline public health and safety workers keeping us safe during this pandemic. In honor of Office Lee’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”

NPD said the 29-year veteran is survived by his wife and children.