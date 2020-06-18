Nogales mandates use of face masks, coverings when in public

NOGALES, Ariz. - Residents in Nogales will be required to wear face masks and coverings after Mayor Arturo Garino made an emergency proclamation Thursday afternoon.

The proclamation was made after Gov. Doug Ducey shifted the decision to mandate masks to counties, cities and towns on Wednesday after the state experienced a large spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

Under these rules, residents are not required to wear a mask when at home, alone in a vehicle or with people they live with, when eating, when exercising outdoors, when swimming or when in a workspace where a single person works alone with a closed door.

In addition, people who are two years old or younger are not required to wear face masks in public.

People who are caught violating this order can be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor.