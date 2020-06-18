Getting Answers: New report claims more than half of coronavirus-related deaths in Pima County related to long-term care facilities

TUCSON- On Thursday the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 92 different congregate settings in Pima County where there have been confirmed coronavirus cases.

As of Tuesday, Pima County had 4,329 COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department.

The Pima County Health Department reported data as of Tuesday, that nearly 700 of the total cases, or 16% (441 residents and 254 staff members), were in long-term care facilities.

Also as of Tuesday, the state health department reported that there were 596 total hospitalizations in Pima County. The PCHD reported 193 of those cases, or 32%, were from long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday, 226 total coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Pima County. The PCHD reported that 126 of those deaths, or 56% (124 residents and 2 staff members) were from long-term care facilities.

The remaining 100 deaths in Pima County as of Tuesday's data were unrelated to long-term care facilities.

