Arizona cities take stance on mask mandates after Gov. Ducey passes decision to local governments

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s number of COVID-19 cases jumped again Thursday, a day after Gov. Doug Ducey said local governments could require face masks.

The Republican governor had rebuffed calls for a statewide mandate as Arizona became a national virus hotspot. Mayors in some of the state's largest cities, including Tucson and Phoenix, said they would move quickly to require masks in public.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,519 cases and 32 deaths Thursday. That brings the state's total to 43,443 cases and 1,271 deaths. The daily count broke a previous record set earlier this week.