Tucson mayor calls on Gov. Ducey to mandate masks as state sees single-day record in COVID-19 cases

TUCSON - With the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting 2,392 new COVID-19 cases, Tuesday's report marked a single-day record that dwarfed the last previous high by more than 700.

“We have the highest percentage of positive test results in the nation,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said Tuesday.

Romero is asking Gov. Doug Ducey to take further action to stop the spread.

“Institute statewide the usage of mandatory face coverings or masks,” she said.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen believes one cannot solely attribute the recent surge in cases to Arizona conducting more COVID-19 tests.

“I think only a minimal part of that increase is due to increased testing,” Cullen said. “I think there is an increased rate of community transmission and it would appear that increase community transmission is making people sick.”

Last week, Cullen told News 4 Tucson there was about 80 ICU beds left in Pima County.

That number was lower as of Tuesday night. As hospitals work to make room for more beds and more patients, Cullen said the health care workers she worries most about are nurses.

“ICU nursing is a specialty,” Cullen said. “These nurses are like gods and goddesses. They’re the ones that are at the bedside providing empathy and compassion. Do we have enough in Tucson? We probably can have enough but it may require some very creative approaches to making sure we can sustain that.”

Dr. Matt Heinz is an emergency room physician in Tucson.

“You can have all the brick and mortar, all the beds, all the walls and roofs you want,” Heinz said. “But if you don’t have enough critical care nurses, you don’t have staffed ICU beds or capacity.”