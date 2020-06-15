Getting Answers: AZ percentage of positive COVID-19 tests more than double percentage of positive antibody tests

TUCSON- The Arizona Department of Health Services continues to report a rise in the coronavirus cases as more testing is conducted statewide.

Two numbers we continue to watch are the PCR Percent Positive, which is the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus. The other number is the Serology Percent Positive, which is the percentage testing positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Viewers have asked us why the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 is more than double the percentage of people testing positive for antibodies.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during Monday's 6 p.m. newscast.

The Pima County Health Department said that these are two outcomes that cannot be compared because these are testing two different groups of people for two very different reasons.

"With diagnostic testing, you are testing people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or with known exposure. With the overall goal being to rule out if they have the virus," said Aaron Pacheco with the PCHD. "Antibody testing is mainly being done with much less specific criteria and on people who are not sick. There are no current recommendations to get an antibody test if you already tested positive via PCR so people are generally not getting both."

As of Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported the PCR Present Positive in 8.5% and the Serology Percent Positive is 3.1%.

