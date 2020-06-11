Roadhouse Cinemas reopens with CDC guidelines in place

TUCSON - After shutting down months ago due to COVID-19, Roadhouse Cinemas is the first Tucson theatre to re-open its doors.

Roadhouse has taken many steps to re-open safely by following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The theatre is also following social distancing guidelines so that they can keep employees and patrons safe, while still delivering that classic movie-going experience.

While the popcorn and soda are back, the Roadhouse menu is limited to fan favorites.

However, that's not the only change as the theatre re-opens.

"We obviously have signs everywhere for the six foot social distancing for people to know where to stand," said Katie Petersen-Snider, co-owner and director of employee development for Roadhouse Cinemas.

"We are making sure that employees are wearing masks the entire time that they're working," said Petersen-Snider.

Tickets now have to be bought online.

For those who purchase tickets, the seats next to you will be unavailable.

This will ensure that people are social distancing during movies.

In addition, wellness checks will be conducted to make sure employees are being safe.

"That involves getting a temperature check, as well as checking in and asking the correct questions to make sure they haven't experienced COVID, or someone near them is experiencing symptoms," said Petersen-Snider.

Roadhouse is also heavily emphasizing cleaning.

Timers have been set around the building to remind employees when to sanitize.

In addition, their nine auditoriums have two shows per day to allow time for employees to deep clean after each film.

Since many new movie release dates have been pushed back because theaters have closed, Roadhouse is currently showing movies that were in theaters at the time of the shutdown, as well as a few throwbacks.

With new movies or not, Roadhouse said they are happy to be back.

"Now the lights are on, you know, the popcorn smell is wafting through the lobby, it is truly a thrill to be back in action," said Petersen-Snider.

Newly released movies are expected to hit theaters July 1.

Until then, Roadhouse Cinemas ticket prices come out to just $5 while they show previously released films.