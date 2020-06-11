Gov Ducey dismisses concerns about Arizona’s sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is dismissing concerns about the state’s sharp rise in coronavirus cases and is instead focusing on hospitals’ capacity to care for patients.

The Republican governor said Thursday that what's most important now is that any Arizonan who gets COVID-19 can get medical care. Critics say Ducey is not doing enough to slow the spread of the virus.

He has said the rise in cases was expected and partly resulted from increased testing.

But public health experts have said it is clear the increase goes well beyond that, and some have called for the governor to tighten restrictions.