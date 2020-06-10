Getting Answers: Can certain foods help prevent getting the coronavirus?

TUCSON- The World Health Organization squashed some myths circulating that certain foods may help prevent a person from getting the coronavirus.

The first myth: Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

The answer is no, according to the WHO. The organization stated: "Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus."

The second myth: Could adding pepper to your soup or other meals help prevent or cure COVID-19?

Again, the answer is no. The WHO stated: "Hot peppers in your food, though very tasty, cannot prevent or cure COVID-19."

For some of the myths online about drinking alcohol as well, the WHO stated that alcohol does not help protect against COVID-19.

