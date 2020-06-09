‘Thank you, Dr. Bob!’: Pima County honors interim health director for nearly 1 year of service

TUCSON - Pima County celebrated its interim health director, Dr. Bob England on Tuesday during its Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting after he officially stepped down from the position on June 1.
On June 1, England officially relinquished the position of Pima County Health Director to Dr. Theresa Cullen after serving the county for nearly one year.
Since stepping into the position on June 7, 2019, England helped the county push the county's health services forward, leading the charge against the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his efforts, the Board of Supervisors honored the former health director during their regular board meeting on Tuesday.
"We really do have heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for everything you've done for our community," Chairman Ramón Valadez said. You're "Pima County's version of Mr. Rogers."
During Tuesday meeting, England received a philabaum award with its own custom face mask, a proclamation and tribute video.
He said despite officially retiring after serving as Maricopa County Health Director in 2019, he was honored to come back to help Pima County and cherished his time serving the position.
"This was almost worth coming out of retirement for a year," England said. "This is a wonderful community. This has been a genuine honor to finish up my career where it started. Thank you."
Back in April, the county announced that England would stay on as a part-time physician to continue help the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anthony Victor Reyes
Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.