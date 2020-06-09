‘Thank you, Dr. Bob!’: Pima County honors interim health director for nearly 1 year of service

TUCSON - Pima County celebrated its interim health director, Dr. Bob England on Tuesday during its Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting after he officially stepped down from the position on June 1.

On June 1, England officially relinquished the position of Pima County Health Director to Dr. Theresa Cullen after serving the county for nearly one year.

Since stepping into the position on June 7, 2019, England helped the county push the county's health services forward, leading the charge against the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his efforts, the Board of Supervisors honored the former health director during their regular board meeting on Tuesday.

"We really do have heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for everything you've done for our community," Chairman Ramón Valadez said. You're "Pima County's version of Mr. Rogers."

Farewell, Dr. Bob England. At the June 9 Board of Supervisors meeting, staff and supervisors showed this video and presented other tokens of appreciation to Dr. Bob England as a tribute to his service to the people in Pima County over the past year, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic.For the past three months, Dr. Bob earned the trust of this community through his daily public health update videos where he spoke candidly about our fight against COVID-19 and how we move forward. As Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ramón Valadez phrased it, Dr. Bob has become Pima County's version of Mr. Rogers. "We have undying gratitute for everything you've done – you've been the face of stability," Valadez said. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Dr. Bob. Enjoy your retirement. You earned it!------------------------------------------------En la reunión de la Junta de Supervisores del 9 de junio, el personal y los supervisores mostraron este video y presentaron otras muestras de agradecimiento al Dr. Bob England como un tributo a su servicio a las personas en el Condado Pima durante este ultimo año, particularmente a través de la pandemia COVID-19 .Durante los últimos tres meses, el Dr. Bob se ganó la confianza de esta comunidad a través de sus videos diarios de salud pública donde habló con franqueza sobre nuestra lucha contra COVID-19 y cómo avanzamos. Como lo expresó el presidente de la Junta de Supervisores del Condado Pima, Ramón Valadez, el Dr. Bob se ha convertido en la versión del Sr. Rogers del Condado Pima."Tenemos una gratitud eterna por todo lo que ha hecho, ha sido el rostro de la estabilidad", dijo Valadez.Desde el fondo de nuestros corazones, gracias, Dr. Bob. Disfruta tu jubilación. ¡Te lo has ganado! Posted by Pima County on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

During Tuesday meeting, England received a philabaum award with its own custom face mask, a proclamation and tribute video.

He said despite officially retiring after serving as Maricopa County Health Director in 2019, he was honored to come back to help Pima County and cherished his time serving the position.

"This was almost worth coming out of retirement for a year," England said. "This is a wonderful community. This has been a genuine honor to finish up my career where it started. Thank you."

Back in April, the county announced that England would stay on as a part-time physician to continue help the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.