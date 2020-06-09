 Skip to Content

Getting Answers: Closer look at Cochise County COVID-19 cases

TUCSON- As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Cochise County is one of the Arizona counties that has seen a noticeable increase in the past couple of weeks, which left viewers to ask where these cases are coming from.

On May 26, Cochise County reported 64 cases. As of June 9, those cases rose to 161 COVID-19 cases in a matter of two weeks.

The Cochise County Health Department reported that 87 cases are active, 69 people have been released from isolation, and five people have died.

On the Arizona Department of Health Services, it shows where these COVID-19 cases are by zip code.

The Cochise County zip code with the most cases so far is 85607 with 67 cases.

If you would like to see the number of COVID-19 cases reported in your zip code, click here.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answers questions during the 6 p.m. show.

