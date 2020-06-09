Arizona Department of Economic Security announce additional COVID-19 related financial assistance

PHOENIX - On Monday, the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced the availability of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

In a press release, DES said the compensation would provide a 13-week extension of benefits to individuals who exhausted their state unemployment insurance (UI) and remain unemployed.

Despite the state's recent economic reopening Michael Wisehart, Arizona's DES Director said there is still a significant need for assistance during the ongoing economic recovery.

“This extension of benefits is critical for those still experiencing a disruption in employment during the pandemic, and we will continue to do our best to distribute these funds to eligible claimants as quickly as possible," Wisehart said.

According to information from DES, Arizonans received nearly $750 million in benefits from UI and PUA claims during the first week of June. DES said it was the largest amount of benefits ever issued by DES in a single week.

DES said as of June 9, there are approximately 10,000 remaining unemployment insurance claims that have yet to receive a benefits determination. DES said its employees have been actively working to resolve those claims.

DES said PEUC is available to those who have exhausted UI benefits on or after July 6, 2019, and have experienced continued unemployment after March 29, 2020. PEUC is available until Dec. 26.

Individuals can apply for PEUC by filing through the initial UI claims portal using the same login credentials they established when first applying for UI. Individuals will be able to file weekly certifications beginning June 14. The Department will process retroactive weeks of PEUC benefits based on the effective date of PEUC and the date an individual exhausted unemployment benefits.

Individuals who have exhausted UI benefits between Feb. 2 and March 28, may also be eligible for additional benefits through PUA prior to the March 29 effective date for PEUC. Additional guidance for impacted individuals is forthcoming.

Visit azui.com for additional updates and information about unemployment assistance programs in Arizona.