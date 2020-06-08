Banner Health: Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators quadrupled since May 15

TUCSON - Banner Health is warning the public to continue to practice COVID-19 prevention protocols after it said its number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has quadrupled since May 15.

On Monday, Arizona reported three additional deaths related to the new coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 1,047. With the confirmed cases also rising to 27,678 cases, Banner Health released a series of Tweets reminding residents that the world - and Arizona - is still experiencing a pandemic despite lockdowns across the globe being lifted.

In a post shared to Twitter Monday afternoon, Banner Health said it has seen a steady increase of COVID-19 cases across the state in the last two weeks.

Banner Health officials said in effect, its facilities recently reached capacity for patients who are in need of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation treatment.

"Our ICUs are very busy caring for the sicket of the sick who are battling COVID-19," the health company said in a Tweet. "Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled."

With hopes of slowing down this spread, Banner Health released several tips and reminders for people to follow during this time. Those protocols are listed below.

Do not leave your home if you are ill except to receive medical care

Wear a mask when you're in public near others

Stay six feet away from others

Wash your hands frequently

Wipe down surfaces that may be infected

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people

