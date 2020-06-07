As COVID-19 cases rise hospitals fill up

TUCSON - As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in Arizona, hospital beds are starting to fill up.

During Governor Doug Ducey's stay at home order, hospitals statewide were able to increase ICU beds by 600 and add 2,600 medical surgical beds.

As the virus continues to spread the number of hospitalizations has continued to rise with it.

Banner University Medical Center Tucson provided the following statement.

"Steady and consistent increases in COVID-19 cases as more residents return to their normal lives. This increase raises alarms for the health of our community. We want our community to be aware that although Arizona's stay-at-home order has expired, COVID-19 has not changed: It is highly infectious and has a potential for serious adverse effects."

In a video update last week, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero reminded everyone that COVID-19 is still a threat.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic, confirmed cases have begun to increase. Please continue to follow public health guidelines, wear a face covering in public and practice social distancing," said Romero.

In an update on Saturday Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ said in part, as the pandemic continues to spread we are seeing increased cases in Arizona.

"With the phased reopening, it's important for Arizonans to understand that COVID-19 is widespread and still circulating in our community. We urge every Arizonan, especially Arizonans in routine contact with our older residents or those at high risk of complications, to take precautions to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19," Christ said in a statement.

To help stem the spread of COVID-19 the recommendations remain the same, follow CDC guidelines and make sure to be social distancing.