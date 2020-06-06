Northern Arizona University to start school year early

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University will start and end the fall semester earlier this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

President Rita Cheng announced in an email Thursday that classes will start Aug. 12 and end before Thanksgiving Day.

The university plans to increase cleaning and sanitation measures, require facial coverings in common areas and maintain social distancing guidelines and protocols for testing and screening.

On Saturday, the state reported more than 1,000 new cases, increasing the statewide total to nearly 25,500.

More than 1,000 people have died from the virus in Arizona.