 Skip to Content

Getting Answers: Can rinsing nose with saline help prevent catching the coronavirus?

6:00 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus Top Stories, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know, Getting Answers

TUCSON- Some viewers have asked about different ways to help prevent catching the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization addressed a myth about regularly rinsing your nose with saline to help prevent infection of the coronavirus.

The WHO stated: "There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus."

The organization also stated that this may help people recover more quickly from the common cold, however respiratory infections are not prevented by regularly rinsing the nose.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.

Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 4 p.m.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film