Getting Answers: Can rinsing nose with saline help prevent catching the coronavirus?

TUCSON- Some viewers have asked about different ways to help prevent catching the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization addressed a myth about regularly rinsing your nose with saline to help prevent infection of the coronavirus.

The WHO stated: "There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus."

The organization also stated that this may help people recover more quickly from the common cold, however respiratory infections are not prevented by regularly rinsing the nose.

