Arizona reaches 1,000-death milestone as confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 24,332

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has hit a grim milestone in its battle with the new coronavirus as deaths topped 1,000 and the number of new infections hit a new high.

The state Department of Health Services on Friday reported 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,012.

The department said 1,578 new cases were tallied — by far the highest daily count since the outbreak began. The number of people confirmed infected with COVID-19 in Arizona is now at 24,332.

The surge in cases began about 10 days after Gov. Doug Ducey ended his stay-at-home order May 15.