Getting Answers: Testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies

TUCSON- As more people are getting tested for the coronavirus antibodies, some viewers have had questions regarding the results.

One KVOA viewer asked us: "If I test positive for antibodies, does that mean I can pass it to people with weakened immune systems?"

The antibody test is able to let a person know if they have been exposed to the coronavirus and if their body has made antibodies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it states on its website: "We do not know if the antibodies that result from SARS-CoV-2 infection will provide someone with protection (immunity) from getting infected again. If antibodies do provide immunity, we don't know how much antibody is protective or how long protection might last."

Mount Sinai health officials report that even if a person has coronavirus antibodies, it doesn't mean they are in the clear.

"Unfortunately your antibody result only indicates that you are potentially at lower risk from becoming sick from coronavirus. It is possible that people with positive antibody results can still pass along the infection to other people," according to Mount Sinai's website regarding COVID-19.

Health officials advise that even if a person has coronavirus antibodies, it is important to continue to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.