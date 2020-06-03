Getting Answers: Can thermal scanners give an early warning of the coronavirus?

TUCSON- One viewer asked us about thermal scanners and if the technology can give an early warning of the coronavirus.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during her Getting Answers segment Wednesday night.

Former Pima County Health Department director Dr. Bob England provided insight.

"Thermal scanners are not the best means of measuring body temperature in most settings," said Dr. England. "Especially in southern Arizona, during late spring and summer, there could be errors if someone has just come inside from the heat."

Dr. England said that the best means of taking a person's temperature remains temporal thermometers.

The World Health Organization stated on its website: "Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have a fever. They cannot detect people who are infected with COVID-19."

The WHO stated that there are many causes of fever.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and questions will be answered during the 6 p.m. show.