 Skip to Content

Positive COVID-19 cases rise to 5,479 on Navajo Nation

3:18 pm Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 131 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and two more known deaths.

That pushes the numbers to 5,479 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 known deaths as of Monday night.

Tribal officials also say preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate about 1,920 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The vast Navajo Nation reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film