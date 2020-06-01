Getting Answers: Does high blood pressure affect COVID-19 risk?

TUCSON- One question surrounding the coronavirus is if people with high blood pressure have at higher risk from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that: "At this time, we do not think that people with high blood pressure and no other underlying health conditions are more likely than others to get severely ill from COVID-19. Although many people who have gotten severely ill from COVID-19 have high blood pressure, they are often older or have other medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, and serious heart conditions that place them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19."

The CDC advises that if a person has high blood pressure than they should continue to monitor and keep it under control to lower the risk of heart disease and strokes.

