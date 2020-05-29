Getting Answers: Long-term effects of the coronavirus on your lungs

TUCSON- As we continue to hear more stories of people recovering from the coronavirus, some viewers have asked about the long-term effects a person could possibly experience after they have recovered.

One viewer asked: "I have noticed that a lot of people that have recovered from COVID-19 after being on a ventilator continue to use oxygen. Is this short term or something they may have to depend on throughout their lives?"

Pima County Health Department director Doctor Bob England said that it depends.

"Not everyone who gets COVID-19 will need to be on supplemental oxygen," he said. "Some will need to be on oxygen as part of their treatment. People who have to remain on oxygen have to do so for a number of reasons."

Dr. England said that a number of those reasons could be due to damage to the lungs, infection in the lungs, or weakened heart muscles, among other reasons.

He said as of now, we do not know enough about the virus to fully understand its effects on the body.

However, Dr. England noted that studies coming out of China show there may be tissue changes in the lungs that could be permanent.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.