Getting Answers: How to safely get food for takeout or delivery during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON- Many people are still using takeout or delivery options to receive food from restaurants and Banner Health shared some tips to enjoy eating those dishes safely.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that there is no evidence of food, food containers, or food packaging associated with COVID-19 transmission.

Banner Health released safety recommendations from Janet Conner, an infection preventionist at North Colorado Medical Center for people to practice when ordering takeout and delivery.

Tips for takeout and delivery:

Leave delivery at door or put takeout in the trunk Use contactless payment Plate your food Sanitize surfaces Wash your hands

Experts say if you are still worried about your food, put it in the microwave to heat up before you eat.

