Getting Answers: Cochise County COVID-19 testing blitz locations

TUCSON- As Arizona's COVID-19 testing blitz continues, more locations are being added to the list.

In Cochise County, Chiricahua Community Health Centers is hosting a testing blitz at three locations.

Courtesy: Cochise County Health Department

There will be a testing blitz Thursday in Tombstone at Tombstone High School from 6:30-9:30 AM.

Then on Saturday from 7-11 AM, there will be testing at two locations: Bisbee High School and CCHCI's Benson Family Health Center.

A spokesperson for the center said that pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. To pre-register, call 520-515-8648 and the test is free.

For more information on Arizona's testing blitz locations, times, and pre-registration click here.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer your questions during the 6pm newscast.

