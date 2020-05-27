Getting Answers: Cochise County COVID-19 testing blitz locations

TUCSON- As Arizona's COVID-19 testing blitz continues, more locations are being added to the list.

In Cochise County, Chiricahua Community Health Centers is hosting a testing blitz at three locations.

There will be a testing blitz Thursday in Tombstone at Tombstone High School from 6:30-9:30 AM.

Then on Saturday from 7-11 AM, there will be testing at two locations: Bisbee High School and CCHCI's Benson Family Health Center.

A spokesperson for the center said that pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. To pre-register, call 520-515-8648 and the test is free.

For more information on Arizona's testing blitz locations, times, and pre-registration click here.

