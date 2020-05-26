New York Stock Exchange reopens trading floor with COVID-19 death toll closing in on 100K in US

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Stock Exchange's trading floor has reopened for the first time since mid-March _ a largely symbolic move but an important one as the world strives to kick-start the economy. And stocks are rallying on Wall Street on rising hopes for an economic recovery.

Still, Dr. Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization is warning that the coronavirus continues to rage around the globe. The virus has infected a confirmed 5.5 million people around the world, killing over 346,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The official death toll in the U.S. is closing in on 100,000, or more Americans than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.