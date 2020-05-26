Navajo Nation has 105 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says recent data indicates the coronavirus peak for hospitalizations on the vast reservation occurred from April 21-26, a month earlier than initial projections. During a live online town hall on Tuesday, Nez said initial projections showed the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 surge peak would begin the week of May 24.

Nez says implementing stay-at-home orders and weekend curfews have helped flatten the curve in certain areas of the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday reported 105 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death. That pushed the tribal numbers to 4,794 cases and 157 known deaths.