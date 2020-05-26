Getting Answers: Can washing hands with cold water help prevent spreading the coronavirus?

TUCSON- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise one of the best ways to stop the spread of germs is to frequently wash your hands.

Some viewers asking us, "Is washing with soap for 20 seconds still effective if you only have cold water?"

The CDC states that the water can be warm or cold, as the temperature of the water does not appear to affect microbe removal.

The water temperature doesn't matter, however the proper steps do.

The CDC's Five Hand Washing Steps:

Wet hands with clean water (warm or cold)

Lather hands with soap by getting the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails

Scrub hands for at least 20 seconds

Rinse hands under clean water

Dry your hands

If you are not able to wash your hands with soap and water, the CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.