Traditional commemorations upended as US celebrates Memorial Day during COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA (AP) — Americans marked a Memorial Day like no other as the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional commemorations. The virus forced communities to honor the nation’s military dead with smaller, more subdued ceremonies like car convoys and online tributes instead of parades.

Observances were cancelled or toned down across the country.

On the weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer, U.S. authorities warned beach-goers to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans.