Thousands of immigrants wait to take US citizenship oath amid virus delays

BOSTON (AP) — Immigrants and their advocates say the U.S. citizenship process has stalled during the coronavirus crisis even as many parts of life have pivoted online or are starting to reopen.

A limited number of people have been allowed to take their oath of citizenship in small ceremonies in recent weeks. But advocates say thousands more who have already been approved for naturalization still don’t know when their ceremonies will be scheduled.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the ceremonies can’t be done virtually because federal law requires them to take place in person.