President Trump threatens to pull RNC out of NC without assurances from governor

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - President Donald Trump is threatening to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor doesn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s tweets Monday about the RNC planned for Charlotte come just two days after the state recorded its largest daily increase in positive cases yet.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office responded with a brief statement that state officials are working with the GOP on convention decisions.

Cooper allowed the state to enter a second phase of gradual reopening Friday with some further loosening of restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants.