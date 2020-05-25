Desert Diamond Casinos set to resume gaming operations June 5

TUCSON - As more casinos begin to open across Arizona, the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise announced that all four Desert Diamond Casinos across the state will reopen on June 5.

Back on March 18, Tohono O’odham Nation made the decision to officially suspend gaming operations at its four casinos to help protect the community from exposure to the COVID-19 virus. After Gov. Doug Ducey's Stay-At-Home executive order was allowed to expire May 15, casinos across the area began announcing their plans to reopen their facilites.

After Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol announced teir decision to reopen Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun June 3, it was only a matter of time for when the Tohono O'odham shared their plans to reopen its Desert Diamond Casinos.

On Monday, tribe officials announced that Desert Diamond Casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita, Glendale and Ajo will resume gaming operations starting at 1 p.m. June 5.

According to the casino, the Desert Diamond locations will be reopened in phases, with each property implementing deep cleaning procedures.

Tohono O’odham Nation said it will release details about it phase-in plan in the near future.

For more information, visit ddcaz.com.

DESERT DIAMOND CASINOS PUTS SAFETY FIRST FOR JUNE 5 REOPENING

New Precautions Will Ensure All Four Casino Locations are Arizona’s Safest Places to Play

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) will resume gaming operations on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at all four of its Desert Diamond Casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita, Glendale, and Why (Ajo). As a leader in guest service and safety, TOGE is implementing comprehensive, structural changes in its health and sanitization procedures to offer the highest level of protection for guests, team members and the community.

Deep cleaning of each property has already been underway throughout the suspension of operations. Facilities are also being rearranged to accommodate social distancing measures and install protective equipment such as plexiglass shields. New precautions will include temperature scanning of guests and daily screenings of team members for symptoms. Masks will be provided and required for both team members and guests. Special clean teams will be deployed across the facilities, using state-of-the-art disinfectant equipment, to do continuous cleaning of high-contact areas throughout each day.

The reopening of each location will occur in phases, prioritizing health and safety. Initially, some amenities will remain closed and facility hours will be reduced to allow for daily deep cleanings. Each facility will also temporarily limit occupancy capacity to preserve space for social distancing. TOGE is continuing to monitor the pandemic situation and will gradually phase in amenities, hours and capacity when conditions are appropriate. More details on the phased reopening will be shared in the coming days.

Rudy Prieto, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said “On behalf of the entire Desert Diamond Casino family, there is tremendous excitement to welcome our guests back to Arizona’s premier gaming facilities. The fact that we have taken extraordinary safety measures will only enhance our guests’ entertainment experience during this unprecedented time. Thank you everyone for your patience and we look forward to welcoming you back to the safest place to play on June 5.”