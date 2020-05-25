COVID-19 slams immigrant couple struggling to put food on table for 5-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The call from the Washington D.C., clinic brought the news that the hard-working Honduran immigrant couple had most feared — they each had the coronavirus.

Roberto and Janeth lost their restaurant jobs in the economic lockdown caused by the pandemic and struggle to put food on the table for their 5-year-old daughter.

They are among the up to 12 million immigrants in the U.S. without documentation who are barred from most federal government aid. Medical workers say they know telling working-class patients to quarantine often means jeopardizing their means of survival.

Staying at home can mean families lose their jobs, leaving them unable to pay rent or buy food and medicine.