California allows places of worship to resume in-person services

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California says churches can resume in-person services but the congregations will be limited to less than 100.

Worshippers are being told to wear masks, avoid sharing prayer books and skip the collection plate. The state released a framework Monday for county health officials to permit houses of worship to reopen.

Most have been limited to online and remote services since March, when Gov. Gavin Newsom’ issued a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Newsom has been relaxing those restrictions for restaurants and other businesses.

Several thousand churches had vowed to defy Newsom’s order next Sunday.