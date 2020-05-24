Locals head to state parks for Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON - As people make plans for Memorial day weekend, many have had to change their travel plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) park guidelines tell people that they should be visiting state parks that are close to home, they also say to make sure you're staying six feet apart and don't visit overcrowded parks.

Despite the guidelines that are in place, campers tell us that it's a good way for them to recharge after having to deal with the pandemic all the time.

"I love coming out and camping and stuff so I like the mountains, I like the sounds of nature, birds, all of that, so I think it is like a mental reset," said Aleksei Blanco, camping at Catalina State Park.

Blanco and her family are no strangers to camping, last year they went to Rocky Point, but because of the pandemic they decided to stay local.

"We weren't gonna go anywhere really but since it's nearby we decided to come here," said Stacy Rojas, Blanco's sister-in-law.

The CDC also recommends to wash your hands frequently, bring sanitizer if you have it and make sure you're keeping enough space between your group and others.

Like many other parents who have kids home all the time right now, a change of pace is a good thing.

"We're so used to going to the park and stuff like that you know so it's hard to (say) 'sorry we can't go outside' you know, I think that's been the hardest part," said Rojas.

The CDC says to make sure you prepare before you visit and bring everything that you're going to need, and make sure the park you want to go to is open.