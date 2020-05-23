Local cemetery adjusts Memorial day plans due to COVID-19

TUCSON - Saturday morning dozens of volunteers helped plant more than 2,500 flags for veterans at South Lawn Memorial Cemetery in order to honor them this Memorial day holiday.

It is something that has been going on for years and even though the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting what people can do, that didn't stop the community from coming out to help.

"It would be impossible to do what is being done here without the support of our community. Every year they come out and support what we're trying to do and pay the proper respect to our veterans," said Anthony Crespo, General Manager South Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Veterans, community groups and volunteers from across Tucson came out to help plant flags and pay their respects.

Veterans like Kevin O'Brien and Ferdinando Leon helped out because they want to honor those who gave everything in the line of duty.

"It's all about being able to defend and support what you believe in and if it takes your life to do it, you give it," said O'Brien.

Leon's father was a veteran, which he followed with his own service in the marine corp. Now, his daughter and nephew are both marines, and he's been helping plant flags for at least ten years.

"To me it's to honor them, to show them that I haven't forgotten about them and at least I can pay my respects by putting a flag down for them and tell them Semper Fi," said Leon.

Normally there would be a large procession on Memorial day, but due to current circumstances, the cemetery is instead planning on live-streaming a rifle salute on their Facebook page so that people can watch online.

"It's something we do every year but because of the changes in the ceremony it can't be done in a formal setting," said Crespo.

South Lawn Memorial Cemetery asks that if you do go for Memorial day, you wear a mask and social distance.