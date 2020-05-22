Union leaders and UPS respond to Tucson UPS facility Coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON - UPS is a busy company that reaches thousands of doors in just a few hours and at this facility they have seen an outbreak of Coronavirus. A local union say the company isn't doing enough.

Karla Schumann is with Teamsters Local 104 group and they represent the workers at the UPS facility.

She said, "Our folks are working tirelessly, endlessly with excessive hours in heat and in the middle of a pandemic and it is breaking down their immune system."

Schumann continued, "These guys go to thousands upon thousands of businesses and front doors everyday. They pick up your volume they deliver your Amazon pick up your volume, they deliver your Amazon packages. We all ship everyday, more so now and it is imperative that we keep a healthy strong and clean workforce out there"

Both the union and the company say they have the health of the works at the top of their mind.

A UPS spokesman responded with the following statement:

“Our first priority is always the safety of our employees and the communities we serve. We have been in active communication with Local 104 leaders in Tucson to hear and address their concerns. In any instance where there is a confirmed diagnosis, we immediately contact the Department of Public Health to facilitate a contact trace, fully clean the work area before work resumes, and communicate with potentially impacted employees. We have rigorous safety protocols in place, including cleaning our facilities multiple times a day, providing our employees with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), implementing social distancing, and providing supplies to clean their work stations and vehicles. We have both a privilege and a responsibility to continue safely working during this challenging period.” Matthew O’Connor, senior manager of UPS Public Relations

New research on the Coronavirus has come out suggesting that it is not as transmissible as once thought, but the company and the union do not want to take any chances.

The union has given credit to UPS for taking steps such as taking employee's temperatures upon arrival to the facility, but the union claims UPS is not going far enough and they want testing available for workers who request it.