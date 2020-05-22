Trump says he considers houses of worship ‘essential,’ calls on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and is calling on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

He says: “Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services.” Trump made the announcement during a hastily arranged press conference Friday at the White House, where he didn't take questions.

He says if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.