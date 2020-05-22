Pima County drops state regulations intended to protect community as businesses begin reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has dropped some state regulations intended to protect employees and customers as businesses reopen across Arizona.

The original regulations included occupancy limits, protective equipment requirements, social-distancing protocols and daily temperature checks.

However, the Arizona Restaurant Association, Arizona Craft Brewers Guild and other business owners and community members raised concerns about the regulations, arguing they were unnecessary and burdensome.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Thursday to drop several requirements such as making restaurants have a call-ahead reservation system and having workers try to determine if a customer is ill with COVID-19. The Arizona attorney general’s office is investigating the changes.