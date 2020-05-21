Universal Orlando aims to reopen theme parks in early June

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando is aiming to reopen its theme parks in early June.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that company executive John Sprouls on Thursday asked Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for approval to open as early as June 5.

Demings must sign off on Universal’s reopening plan before it heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his approval. Universal Orlando and crosstown rivals, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando, have been closed since mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disney and Universal reopened shopping and restaurant complexes during the past week, with several restrictions.