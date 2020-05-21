Getting Answers: Safety protocols at local casino

TUCSON- As businesses begin to reopen in Arizona, local casinos are preparing to open their doors, but there will be major changes.

Desert Diamond Casinos posted on its website that it is staying closed through the end of May. Casino Del Sol states that it will be closed until June 3rd at 8 AM.

Casino Del Sol listed a number of safety protocols to keep its staff and guests safe, including social distancing, sanitation measures and temporarily closing certain amenities.

Casino Del Sol listed the following safety measures when it comes to gaming:

Slots

We have removed many games from service and have removed chairs between positions to allow guests to socially distance.

Slot machines and chairs will be cleaned continuously throughout the day and night, and again in our overnight cleaning regimen.

Table Games

A plexiglass barrier will be between the player and the dealer.

Both dealers and players will be required to wear a mask on all games.

Dealers and players will be required to wear gloves on any game that permits the player to handle the cards; gloves are optional on all other games.

There will be a maximum of three (3) players per table on some tables and two (2) players per game on others.

The chair and table railing will be disinfected after each player leaves the table.

The manager or supervisor will sanitize each table every two (2) hours. At that time both the dealer and the players will take a five (5) minute break to wash their hands.

The card shoe, toke boxes, paddles, and discard rack will be sanitized each time a dealer enters a game.

The shufflers will be sanitized every two hours.

Blackjack cards will be sent for destruction at the end of each gaming day.

Cards on the carnival games will be changed every two (2) hours and sent for destruction at the end of the gaming day.

Poker

A plexiglass barrier will be between the player and the dealer.

There will be a maximum of four (4) players at each table.

Poker cards on live games will be changed and cleaned every two (2) hours.

The Poker Cage ledge will be sanitized after each transaction.

The self-service beverage station in the Poker Room has been temporarily closed; beverage servers will serve beverages to the guests.

Bingo

Seating has been removed to allow no more than three (3) guests per table.

The self-service beverage station in the Bingo Hall has been temporarily closed; beverage servers will serve beverages to the guests.

Tables and surfaces will be sanitized at the end of each session and each time a guest leaves the area.

