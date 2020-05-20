TUSD seeks input as local districts mull decision to reopen in the Fall

TUCSON - With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across the state, several local school districts are mulling their plans on if school should resume come August.

To help collect community input, Tucson Unified School District released a survey to gauge how comfortable its families are in resuming in-person classes in the Fall.

In addition, the survey will also help the district formulate safety protocols if it does decide to bring students back in the classrooms come Aug. 6, the current scheduled first of classes for TUSD.

To respond to the survey, click here.