Tourism heavily contributes to strong economic recovery

TUCSON - As businesses, states and national parks continue to open up, the travel industry is looking forward to an increase in traffic after COVID-19 halted non-essential travel.

Seven in 10 people are expected to travel within the next six months.

This is big news for Tucson as the travel industry brings in a $2.5 billion impact to the Old Pueblo.

Seven million people visit Tucson each year, helping to bring 25,000 jobs to the area, according to Madden Media.

Some states that have started to open during the coronavirus pandemic, including Florida, have already seen an 80 percent booked rate on the weekends.

"Consumers are gonna lead the recovery and consumers are gonna lead what happens as we think about the future of our economy," said Dan Janes, CEO of Madden Media. "We're gonna lead innovation, we're gonna lead the next thinking that happens."

The U.S. Travel Association recently put out guidance for promoting the health and safety of all travelers.

In addition, the U.S. Travel Association is recommending enhanced sanitation, creating virus transmission barriers, and promoting health screening for employees.

Janes said government intervention could also help spur the economy when it comes to tourism by implementing tourism marketing authorities, which some states already have.

"There's a 24 to one return on investment for every dollar that Visit Tucson invests in marketing Tucson and Southern Arizona," said Janes.

Currently, State Bill 1335 is legislation that would provide a framework for an Arizona tourism marketing authority that could give funds to organizations, including Visit Tucson.

As businesses slowly return to traveling for conferences, Janes said leisure travel will come back when consumers are able to decide what risks they want to take.

"We're facing a crisis of consumer confidence right now that people don't know what they can do," said Janes. "Not just locally, but in other spaces."

Janes hopes that people travel responsibly so that shutdowns of regions and businesses can be avoided in the future.