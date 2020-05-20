New program launches to help the environment, economy in Tucson

TUCSON - Local First Arizona has launched a new program called Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance.

The goal of the Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance program is to adopt green practices and they said it not only benefits our economy, but also the environment.

The Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance was created to empower businesses and non-profits, both large and small, with sustainability strategies.

Tucson city leaders said the strategies will strengthen the local economy and make the community more resilient in the face of climate change.

"It is imperative that we address climate change in a meaningful and impactful way," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

Mayor Romero said the answer is through the Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance.

"It is a certification program that provides businesses with an entry point to learn about the value of adopting cost savings sustainability practices with an easy to use checklist and individualized support," said Mayor Romero.

Since the program just launched Thursday, there are not any businesses in the program yet.

However, several businesses have expressed interest, including Hotel Congress.

Hotel Congress has been going green for years.

"It was probably 2011 when we installed solar-powered hot water. We have using a bacteria based cube that is in our urinals called Eco Blue," said Todd Hanley, manager of Hotel Congress. "We have local wine that has been part of our local portfolio."

Hanley said adopting sustainable practices can be as simple as not using plastic straws.

"Some people see it as an investment, some people will see it as a challenge," said Hanley. "Find a balance."

"Now, more than ever, we must work together and plan ahead for a better future in a more resilient and regenerative economy," said Mayor Romero.

If your business would like to get involved in the Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance, click here or call 602-956-0909 ext 12.