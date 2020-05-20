Navajo Nation’s casinos in NM, Arizona to remain close for next month due to COVID-19

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's casinos in New Mexico and Arizona are staying closed until at least next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is in line with the tribe's partial government closure and stay-at-home order that expires June 7.

The tribe has three casinos in New Mexico near Farmington, Shiprock and Gallup, and one in Arizona east of Flagstaff.

The casinos have been closed since mid-March. Casino officials say employees still are receiving paychecks and have access to mental health and other services. A large Navajo Nation farm in northwestern New Mexico also says it will keep an on-site store open with reduced hours.