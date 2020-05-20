Getting Answers: How long is a COVID-19 test good for?

TUCSON- One viewer asked us a question about if someone were to test negative for COVID-19, is it possible to retest a few days later and test positive? Also, the viewer asks how long is a COVID-19 test good for?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if someone tests negative for COVID-19 today, it is possible to retest positive a few days later.

When it comes to retesting, the CDC stated: "If you test negative for COVID-19, you probably were not infected at the time your sample was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick."

The CDC states that it is possible that a person was early on in the infection when the sample was collected and that it is possible to later test positive.

Also the CDC stating that a person could be exposed to the virus later on after the test.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.