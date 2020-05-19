Getting Answers: Are hand dryers effective in killing the coronavirus?

TUCSON- Viewers have asked us about hand dryers and if they are effective in killing the coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, the answers is no.

The WHO states: "Hand dryers are not effective in killing the 2019-nCoV. To protect yourself against the new coronavirus, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer."

Also when it comes to cleaning your hands, the WHO stated that ultra-violet lamps should not be used to disinfect hands or other areas of your skin and that UV radiation can cause skin irritation and damage your eyes.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6pm newscast.