US Citizenship and Immigration Services to increase fees, asks for emergency relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government agency that processes citizenship applications and work visas is running out of money because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it needs to raise its fees and receive emergency funding from Congress to stay afloat.

The agency is typically funded through fees it charges people seeking to live or work in the country. But the agency said Sunday that it has seen a dramatic decrease in applications.

It has asked Congress for $1.2 billion in emergency funding and will add a 10% surcharge to fees to reimburse taxpayers.